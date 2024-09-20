Aldi colleagues in Lancashire celebrate a combined 50 years at the supermarket
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two Aldi colleagues in Lancashire are celebrating their work anniversaries after a combined 50 years with the supermarket.
Andrea Bradbury, a Store Assistant at the Burnley store, joined the supermarket back in 1994, while Mark Procter is marking 20 years as a Store Manager at the Bamber Bridge store.
The pair have both gone above and beyond during their time at Aldi, going out of their way to support their colleagues while also taking part in numerous fundraisers for Aldi’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.
Well-known faces amongst colleagues and customers alike, Andrea and Mark have seen Aldi continue to grow and invest in the community over the years and become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket last year.
Commenting on her time at Aldi, Andrea said: “I feel very lucky to have such great relationships with my colleagues and our wonderful customers, and I always looks forward to having a friendly chat with our regulars.”
Mark said: “The teams at Aldi enable you to have a personal relationship with the whole team, which means you can help each individual to fulfil their potential. It has been very rewarding seeing colleagues being promoted during my time here.”
Ruth Doyle, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.
“Andrea and Mark are no exception, and their commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of their achievements in the coming years.
“As well as offering every colleague the job satisfaction they deserve, we invest in a whole range of fantastic training courses year after year, making sure all our colleagues love being a part of Team Aldi.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.