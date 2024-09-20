Aldi colleagues in Lancashire celebrate a combined 50 years at the supermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Aldi colleagues in Lancashire are celebrating their work anniversaries after a combined 50 years with the supermarket.

Two Aldi colleagues in Lancashire are celebrating their work anniversaries after a combined 50 years with the supermarket.

Andrea Bradbury, a Store Assistant at the Burnley store, joined the supermarket back in 1994, while Mark Procter is marking 20 years as a Store Manager at the Bamber Bridge store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have both gone above and beyond during their time at Aldi, going out of their way to support their colleagues while also taking part in numerous fundraisers for Aldi’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Andrea Bradbury celebrates 30 years with Aldi

Well-known faces amongst colleagues and customers alike, Andrea and Mark have seen Aldi continue to grow and invest in the community over the years and become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket last year.

Commenting on her time at Aldi, Andrea said: “I feel very lucky to have such great relationships with my colleagues and our wonderful customers, and I always looks forward to having a friendly chat with our regulars.”

Mark said: “The teams at Aldi enable you to have a personal relationship with the whole team, which means you can help each individual to fulfil their potential. It has been very rewarding seeing colleagues being promoted during my time here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Doyle, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

Mark Proctor celebrates 20 years with Aldi

“Andrea and Mark are no exception, and their commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of their achievements in the coming years.

“As well as offering every colleague the job satisfaction they deserve, we invest in a whole range of fantastic training courses year after year, making sure all our colleagues love being a part of Team Aldi.”