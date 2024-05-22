Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Employees from Alcedo Care Group's Lancashire offices took part in an exhilarating fundraiser rasing £6,000 for Spinal Injuries Association.

A fearless team of 30 individuals from across Alcedo Care Group, including employees from its offices in Lancashire, have come together to raise more than £6,000 for Spinal Injuries Association.

In its biggest fundraiser to date, employees from the specialist homecare provider took part in a full day of exhilarating outdoor pursuits including gorge walking, abseiling and white water rafting to raise much needed funds for a charity that is close to the organisation’s heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carers, care assistants, care coordinators and branch managers from the Lancashire offices joined colleagues from across North of England and Wales and head office including Alcedo Care Group founders and directors husband and wife Andy and Jo Boardman, to abseil through waterfalls, jump from heights into pools of water and brave the rapids on rafts on the River Dee in Llangollen.

Alcedo Care Group makes waves for Spinal Injuries Association

Ensuring every penny of every donation and all the money raised from the day’s exciting events could go directly to the charity, Alcedo Care Group kindly covered the entry costs for all employees, a total of £3,000, and also donated a further £600 to the fundraising pot.

The result of everyone’s efforts is a huge £6,000 that will be donated to Spinal Injuries Association (SIA), a national organisation committed to helping those with spinal cord injuries live their lives to the fullest and Alcedo Care Group’s chosen charity for this year.

Group events manager Adam Garvey said: “It was amazing to join colleagues from our Alcedo offices across England and Wales for a fantastic day raising lots of money for Spinal Injuries Association. I was so nervous to begin with, but we bravely faced our fears and got stuck in. I’m pleased to say that all of us really enjoyed each of the activities – they were scary, but ultimately very satisfying, and we have raised so much cash at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director at Alcedo Care Group, Andy Boardman, added: “I’m so proud of each one of the team for taking on these challenges and raising such a large amount for Spinal Injuries Association. As a Trusted Partner of this vital charity, we are committed to doing all that we can to support them wherever we can. We had a super day, full of laughs and great fun, and all for a good cause.”

One of the UK’s leading homecare providers, Alcedo Care Group is proud to have recently been selected as a Trusted Partner of Spinal Injuries Association (SIA). Chosen for its expertise in complex care, Alcedo and its network of branches across the North West and Wales are now recognised as expert partners of the SIA, trusted to provide medical care, advice and support in the home for the wider spinal injuries community.

Rated one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups for four years running, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.