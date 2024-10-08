Alcedo Care Group launches Rising Stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alcedo Care Group, with branches across Lancashire, has launched an internal development programme for its employees across the region.

Specialist home care provider Alcedo Care Group, with branches across Lancashire, has launched its own internal employee development programme known as Rising Stars.

With people at the heart of daily operations and a warm and supportive culture based on family values and the retention and development of talent, Rising Stars was a natural next step for the highly rated, family-owned operator.

Created in consultation with the management and human resources teams, Rising Stars is dedicated, company-wide career pathway that provides all employees with clear development goals and targets and includes specialised training, funding, coaching and mentoring to help everyone fulfil their true potential and succeed in their career aspirations.

The development and retention of its own talented team is incredibly important to Alcedo Care Group, and Rising Stars will support future business growth and expansion by ensuring all employees are trained to the highest of standards and the right people are in the right roles with the appropriate knowledge, expertise and qualifications.

Managing director at Alcedo Care Group Andy Boardman explains: “Our people are our greatest asset and at the heart of everything that we do every day. In addition to being a great way to share skills and knowledge internally, Rising Stars will provide clear pathways for everyone across the company to develop adding additional skills to their core capabilities or undertaking a series of training modules that culminate in a new qualification or job role.

“Rising Stars offers comprehensive expert-level training across all our key areas of operating from domiciliary and live-in care to complex care, mental health care and children’s care. There’s no limit to what our team can achieve and how far they can go with the system showing them the clear pathway to get there.”

Group head of HR, Jo McIntyre, added: “Rising Stars will bring out the best in every individual within our team, helping to achieve their personal goals while contributing to the company’s overall growth and success. We’ve already had our first handful of employees embark on their own personal pathways and look forward to supporting many others as they start their development journeys too.”

Rated one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups for five years running, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.

Alongside its geographical expansion plans, the family-owned Group is also on a mission to continually expand its portfolio of quality home care services with a particular emphasis on complex care, live-in care, children’s services and young persons crisis management residential homes.