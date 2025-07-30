Agnes Still Grooving at 90+ as Favourite Community Yoga/Dance Class Celebrates 20 Years

Plungington Community Centre is celebrating a major milestone this month as its popular Yoga Groove class marks 20 years of movement, music and community spirit. Originally launched as a seated exercise group, Yoga Groove has evolved into a fun, inclusive fitness session that combines gentle yoga and upbeat dancing, and at the heart of it all is long-time member Agnes, who has been attending since day one!

Agnes, now in her 90s, first joined the class shortly after her 70th birthday, during what she describes as a difficult period in her life. A chance encounter with a lady from Age Concern, who handed her a flyer about a new local dance group, set her on a path that would change her life.

“I only lived a few streets away and thought I’d give it a try,” says Agnes, a retired ballet and dance teacher herself. “There were just three of us back then, now there are around 20 of us coming every week. I love coming to the group every week, it keeps me going. I’ve made lots of friends and my love of dancing has kept me fit and healthy. Everyone is wonderful, and the classes are a lot of fun too. I feel looked after and loved.”

Agnes continues to inspire both new and regular members. Her doctor recently told her she has the bone health of someone half her age, something she says is entirely down to staying active through dancing.

Helen Frost, who leads the Yoga Groove sessions, said: “The aim of the group is to keep fit and well as we age. But it’s more than that, it’s about connection, movement and generally having fun. We do a 20-minute seated yoga warm-up, followed by 30 minutes of dancing to a variety of music (which we all love) and then a cool-down to finish. Agnes is a true inspiration, a living example that you’re never too old to dance.”

With two decades of friendship, fitness and fun behind it, Yoga Groove continues to be a lifeline for many in the local community. As for Agnes, she has no plans to stop dancing any time soon.

The group meets every Monday morning at Plungington Community Centre from 10am to 11am. Everybody is welcome whatever age and regardless of your ability. It costs £4.00 per session and there is no need to book, just turn up! You can stay and have a cuppa and lunch at the café after!