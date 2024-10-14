Age UK Lancs Hospital Aftercare Service Rebrands to Living Well Support Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK Lancashire is pleased to announce the rebranding of its Hospital Aftercare Service (HAS) to the “Living Well Support Service (LWSS).” This change, supported by Lancashire County Council, reflects the growing need for timely and local support for adults aged 18+ in Lancashire.

The LWSS aims to help individuals at risk of avoidable hospital admissions or residential care following a hospital stay, illness, or significant life event.

The service, commissioned by Lancashire County Council, forms a vital part of Intermediate Care—an integrated range of services designed to promote faster recovery and greater independence. Age UK Lancashire is committed to ensuring that individuals discharged from hospital receive the care and support they need to recover and regain their independence swiftly.

Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: "I am very pleased that we are working with Age UK Lancashire to support recovery and greater independence following a hospital stay, illness or significant life event.

We will be doing this through Age UK Lancashire’s forward-thinking 'Living Well Support Service,' which is a fantastic scheme to ensure people receive the care and support they need to remain independent and retain their dignity.

It will offer practical and emotional support that will enable people to recover, reconnect with their community and local services, and be fully supported to remain in their homes for as long as possible.

It means we can make a difference to the lives of vulnerable adults, ensuring they can live independently in a place they call home."

The rebrand to Living Well Support Service (LWSS) represents a renewed focus on the core mission of helping individuals regain their independence and dignity following a hospital stay, illness, or significant life event. The service is committed to providing person-centred, strengths-based support, tailored to each individual's needs, to ensure they can recover and remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Louise Reynolds, Head of Service at Age UK Lancashire, added: "We’re proud to deliver support to adults in Lancashire, at a time when they need it most. Our team works across the whole county and assists those who need support to get home from hospital. We check that they are warm, safe, and have access to the essentials they might need to settle back in at home.

We also offer a wide range of wraparound support, from a benefits check to a blue badge application (and a whole lot more in between), to ensure they can get back to independence as quickly as possible."

With hospital admissions on the rise and NHS bed spaces limited, the Living Well Support Service plays a crucial role in helping people return home from hospital and access the services they need to stay well and independent. By delivering low-level practical and emotional support, LWSS works to prevent further hospital admissions and improve long-term outcomes.

For More Information or Referrals:If you or someone you know could benefit from the Living Well Support Service, contact us on 0300 303 1234 or email [email protected] .