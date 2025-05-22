After school activities in Freckleton

A Lancashire social housing provider is working with a community sports association to provide after school activities to youngsters in Freckleton.

Juno Sport has been delivering sessions every Friday between 3.45pm and 4.45pm at Progress Housing Group’s Lower Lane Community Centre, in Freckleton, for youngsters aged eight to 15.

This has included axe throwing, laser tag, dodgeball, football and cricket.

This was initially a six-week programme but it has extended until schools break up, with the final date on 25 July.

Children have enjoyed the range of sports and have made the most of the better weather by making full use of the games area and the field at the centre, while taking the opportunity to spend time with their friends under the safe supervision of Juno’s coaching team. Children have reported “rushing home from school” to get involved in the activities on Fridays.

Juno Sport is also hosting a two-hour family event at Lower Lane Community Centre on Tuesday 27 May, from 11am - 1pm, including refreshments and snacks.

The event includes a range of outdoor sports, including football, basketball, capture the flag, dodgeball, axe throwing, archery and a bouncy castle.

There will also be arts and crafts activities, including wooden shapes to decorate and keep, biscuit decorating and Play-Doh and Lego construction.

Sam Beattie, Customer Voice Officer at Progress Housing Group, said: “We have been developing our offer for youngsters at the community centre over the past year and have been delighted to work with Juno Sport to host an after-school club.

“Youngsters have really benefitted from the activities as it helps them improve their social skills, boosts their confidence and allows them to explore their creativity or sporting interests in an informal setting.”

Paul Williams, Operations Manager at Juno Sport, said: “We are delighted to be working with Progress Housing Group at Lower Lane. Our philosophy is that we can find a way to engage every child in sport or physical activity. Having the opportunity to bring our offer to the Lower Lane community outside of a school setting means we can reach a broad range of children and provide flexible and enjoyable experiences.”

To find out more and to book on the after school club, visit: Lower Lane Community Centre - FREE After School Club