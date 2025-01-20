Advocacy charity announces unlimited annual leave policy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire-based charity Advocacy Focus, has announced the launch of its new Unlimited Annual Leave Policy, effective from April 2025 for all current and new team members.

CEO, Justine Forster, had this to say about the change: “We’re committed to fostering a culture of trust, flexibility, and well-being. As part of our ongoing efforts to prioritise our teams’ health and wellness, we are excited to announce the launch of our Unlimited Annual Leave Policy.

This new policy gives our team the freedom to take time off as and when they need it to rest, recharge, and spend time with family, friends, or on personal projects. By shifting away from a traditional approach to annual leave, we plan to enable our team to maintain a healthy work-life balance whilst still delivering exceptional results.

"We hope it will also encourage people to consider working for our charity and help us to retain the amazing people in our team, in what can be a challenging recruitment environment.

Advocacy Focus head office in Accrington

A fairly new concept, there has been some general scepticism around unlimited annual leave policies. However, the team at Advocacy Focus has worked flexibly and autonomously for years, so they are trusted to decide what works best for them, as long as they deliver excellent work for our beneficiaries and hit their organisational targets.”

Justine continues: “We believe that when people are trusted to manage their time and given the opportunity to recharge, they come back more engaged, creative, and motivated. This is just one of the many steps we are taking to enhance the workplace experience at Advocacy Focus, and it’s reflective of our values of innovation, collaboration, and team well-being.

"We are proud to lead the way in offering benefits that put our people first, and we are confident that this new policy will further strengthen the strong culture of accountability and performance we have built together.”

About Advocacy Focus

Advocacy Focus is a leading charity dedicated to providing advocacy services for people making potentially life changing health and social care decisions. Our mission is to equip people with the skills and tools they need to speak up and be heard when it comes to decisions about their lives, and care and support needs.

With a decade-long commitment to workplace wellbeing, and three times winner of Top Employer in Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Index, we prioritise the mental health of our team to deliver exceptional advocacy services. We help people live the lives they want to live.