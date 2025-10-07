Adoptober: Could you be the perfect person for Bella or Luna?

Beautiful Bella

The RSPCA in Southport is appealing to find both Bella and Luna their forever homes after both were abandoned and left in a terrible state.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Adoptober the Southport and Ormskirk District Branch of the RSPCA are hoping both Bella and Luna’s luck is on the turn and they will both finally find their happy ever after.

In 2024 the RSPCA as a whole across its centres and branches rehomed a staggering 26,167 animals. Branches are part of the RSPCA but run as charities in their own right and work incredibly hard to rehome and rehabilitate animals across England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rehoming appeal for both pets comes as the RSPCA reveals it is facing a rehoming crisis, with record numbers of rescued dogs in care across the charity’s national animal centres and branches.

Lovely Luna

While new data from the charity* reveals that it can take up to seven times longer for some larger dog breeds to find a new home compared to smaller dogs.

Bella is a three year-old German Shepherd who was rescued by the charity’s inspectors after she was found emaciated and collapsed in a property and was close to death.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “The inspector saved her life that day and she really is a wonderful girl. Bella is a people lover, and it doesn't matter who, she just loves people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She enjoys curling up on the sofa and receiving lots of fuss. She doesn't like dogs though, Bella can focus and it can be hard to divert her attention so we're looking for a home where they are physically strong enough to handle her.”

Luna is a seven year-old Belgian Malinois who was also abandoned and left to fend for herself.

The branch spokesperson said: “Luna is a real bright spark and although she is a senior lady, she doesn't let it show! She is spritely and adoring of human company. Luna also does not like other dogs, though she is easily distractible and will walk away.”

For more information about Bella or Luna or please contact the Southport and Ormskirk district branch of the RSPCA or apply on their website profile pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

Video ‘Have you ever thought about getting a big dog?’

What’s Adoptober?

We dedicate every October to raising awareness of the amazing animals who are looking for homes in RSPCA centres and branches, after being rescued from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect. Each one is unique, special and deserves to feel the joy of being in a loving home.

*Data on larger pets taking seven times longer to rehome is from dogs in RSPCA national care (not dogs in our network of branches which are run as individual charities in their own right) - from 2020 to 2025. Please note the breeds mentioned include cross breeds. The calculations are based on the time from the dog being ready to be rehomed and when they move to their new home. Some dogs spend months and even years in our care being rehabilitated or cannot be rehomed until court cases have concluded.