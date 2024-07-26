Adlington Carnival Parade Raises Money For Local Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adlington saw a weekend of fun and entertainment whilst raising a fantastic amount for Chorley Women's Centre

Today Adlington Community Events (ACE) have anounced that the parade that took part on Saturday the 13th July has raised £1512.00 for local Charity Chorley Women's Centre.

Vice Chair Mel Baron said "This years parade was our biggest one! We had a fantastic line up of trucks, cars, local groups, business' and dance troupes. The public got involved and together raised a brilliant amount that will benefit local people. On Behalf of ACE we want to say a massive thank you to the people of Adlington, volunteers and sponsors for their support Carnival Weekend".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adlington was brought to a standstill with bright and wonderful floats from Noah's ark to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory to Super hero's and bright and bold dancers.

Proudly donating £1512.00 to Chorley Women's Centre

Chorley Women's Centre has been established in Chorley for 40 years and helps out all genders. Regarded as a local hub for promoting well-being, they have become more busy taking on NHS referrals. Each year they support over 500 beneficiaries.

Adlington Carnival Weekend proved to be very popular with many visiting the field to take part in the fairground and watch the live entertainment. Hosted by Central Radio Station's Danny Matthews.