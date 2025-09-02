Adapted trike transforms life for young Preston girl with cerebral palsy

The family of a six-year-old girl from Preston has described how their daughter, who has cerebral palsy, is making remarkable progress thanks to the support from a children’s disability charity.

Born prematurely at just 29 weeks, Phoebe Harrison, faced a difficult start in life. But with unwavering determination, and vital equipment funded by Children Today Charitable Trust, she’s now taking major strides toward greater mobility and independence.

Phoebe’s mum Keighley explains: “When Phoebe was born with cerebral palsy, doctors and nurses assured us there were many charities that could help support her, and us. At the time, we naively thought we wouldn’t need it. How wrong we were!

“Before Phoebe was born, we had been fortunate enough to build up some savings for our future, but everything changed the day Phoebe arrived. Within just a few short years, every penny of those savings was gone – spent on giving our precious girl the care and support she needs and deserves.”

Phoebe's trike is 'like physiotherapy in disguise' according to her Physiotherpaist

Phoebe’s family first approached the charity in 2022 for help funding a specially adapted walking frame. Since then, Children Today has also supported the purchase of an adapted trike, which has become a key tool in both Phoebe’s development and happiness.

Keighley explains: “Right now, Phoebe’s wheelchair is essentially her legs, but we hope that one day she’ll be able to walk short distances with a frame and sticks.

“As parents, our greatest hope is to help Phoebe be as mobile and independent as possible. When we learned she wouldn’t be able to walk unaided, we mourned all the things we feared she might miss out on. But over time, we’ve realised that while Phoebe may do things differently, she can still do them with the right support.”

Phoebe receives monthly physiotherapy sessions through the NHS, but her family also invests in private therapy every two weeks to support her development.

Phoebe's walker has helped her build up strength and muscle tone

“It doesn’t come cheap, but we’ve really seen a difference through the extra sessions,” says Keighley.

Before receiving her walking frame, Phoebe required considerable support just to stand. Now, with consistent use and physiotherapy, she can move with minimal assistance, and her strength has significantly improved.

Most recently, her adapted trike has transformed family walks and outdoor playtime, whilst helping to build her muscle tone, coordination and confidence.

Keighley continues: “Phoebe used to get bored in her wheelchair while out with her sister. Now she’s riding alongside her like any other child and loving every minute of it, and the best part is it’s helping her build her strength and stamina. It’s like physiotherapy in disguise!

Six-year-old Phoebe Harrison has cerebral palsy and is unable to ride a regular bike

“There are so many things Phoebe can’t do and might never be able to. So being able to say ‘yes’ to something as simple as a bike ride is amazing. Phoebe’s trike is more than just a toy. It’s building her strength, her confidence, and her sense of joy. It’s giving her a chance to make memories alongside her sister. It’s giving us moments we never imagined we’d have. Without charities like Children Today, we quite simply couldn’t cope,” says Keighley.

Emma Prescott, Charity Director at Children Today, said: “Phoebe is an incredible little girl and a true inspiration. We’re proud to have played a small part in her journey toward greater independence. Adaptive equipment like walking frames and trikes can be life-changing, but they come at a cost many families simply can’t afford. That’s why our work is so important. We rely on the generosity of our supporters to help children like Phoebe thrive and enjoy the childhood they deserve.

“Phoebe’s story is a powerful reminder of how the right support at the right time can change lives. For Phoebe and her family, the help from Children Today has been more than financial, it’s been a lifeline of hope and possibility.”

Children Today provides help towards specialised equipment and services for disabled children and young people across the UK. The charity relies entirely on donations from individuals and organisations to continue its vital work.

To find out more about applying or supporting the charity visit www.childrentoday.org.uk.