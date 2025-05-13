Act fast: Last chance to buy at Blackburn development

Explore ready-to-move-in options at Brookfield Vale from Countryside Homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Countryside Homes has released its final plots at Brookfield Vale, its thriving development in the heart of Lancashire.

The final homes include a range of three and four-bedroom properties with prices starting at £230,000. They include Countryside’s signature Dunham, New Stamford, Lea and Blyth house types, all boasting a classic yet modern design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And interested homebuyers could be in their new home by the summer. The development has a handful of plots ready to move into before 30th June. These homes also include a 5% financial boost, meaning you could receive up to £12,500 to spend any way you want.*

The Lea at Brookfield Vale

Since launching in 2022, Brookfield Vale has proven popular with many homeowners seeking a high-quality, energy-efficient home in the Blackburn countryside.

Speaking about the quality of the homes, Justyna, a homeowner at Brookfield Vale commented: “The specification was great, everything was amazing quality. Our sales consultant helped us make decisions and provided us with lots of helpful information - which made it really easy to make our choices.”

Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “Brookfield Vale has been a real success story for us. We have welcomed first-time buyers, growing families, those looking to downsize, and more. The final collection offers a range of designs, at various price points, offering something for everyone. With just a handful of plots left, it’s your last chance to buy your dream home and you could be moving in before 30th of June.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the final collection, visit: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/lancashire/brookfield-vale-blackburn

*T&Cs apply, the 5% financial boost is available on selected plots only.