Accrington Stanley team up with NLTG and Vita for Easter Monday giveaway at the Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley, Accrington-based training provider North Lancs Training Group CIC (NLTG) and Vita Accrington will give away hundreds of Easter eggs to Under 12s attending the club’s home match against Carlisle United on Easter Monday.

The annual giveaway will see hundreds of eggs handed out inside the stadium on a first come first served basis to both young U12 Accrington Stanley and Carlisle supporters.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for those attending to grab a photo in the egg-stra special Easter selfie frame.

Young supporters are being encouraged to get to the Wham Stadium in plenty of time to receive their free egg before the 3pm kick-off on Monday 21st April.

Children under the age of 12 will receive a free Easter egg at Accrington Stanley on Easter Monday

NLTG are also supporting the giveaway for the third consecutive year, while Vita Accrington will be making their Easter giveaway debut on Easter Monday.

Warren Eastham, CEO at Accrington Stanley said: “Here at Accrington Stanley we are proud to deliver for the local community and our Easter giveaway is an extremely popular initiative.

“We can’t thank NLTG and Vita Accrington enough for their support and we look forward to seeing everyone enjoying their Easter eggs on the day.”

Gareth Lindsay, Managing Director at NLTG, said: “We have supported the Easter giveaway for three years now and every year it gets bigger and better.

The free Easter eggs will be handed out in Coley’s and in the stands at the Wham Stadium

“As a company we thrive on getting involved in local community events and it is always fantastic to get the opportunity to meet our Apprentices of the future.”

Angela Mistry, Commercial Manager at Vita Accrington, said: “We have seen the Easter Egg giveaway taking place for some years now and we are delighted to be involved ourselves this year.

“It is an activity that allows us to be part of giving back to the local community and that is something which we are very passionate about at Vita Accrington.”

Accrington Stanley’s match against Carlisle United at the Wham Stadium kicks off at 3pm on Monday 21st April.

Learn more about NLTG on their website: www.nltg.co.uk

Discover more about The Vita Group, here: www.thevitagroup.com