Accrington Stanley and #AmazingAccrington join forces to inspire the next generation at Futures Event and Education Summit

Accrington Stanley, in partnership with #AmazingAccrington, is set to host two major events on Friday 3rd October 2025 aimed at inspiring young people and shaping the future workforce of Hyndburn.

The Futures Event and Education Summit will take place at the club’s home, the Wham Stadium, bringing together students, educators, and business leaders under one roof.

The Futures Event will be held in the 1968 Lounge, welcoming over 1,000 Year 11 students from across Hyndburn. Young people from schools including St Christopher’s CE High School, Rhyddings, Oswaldtwistle School, Mount Carmel, Hyndburn Academy, Accrington Academy, and The Hollins will attend. The event will offer them a valuable opportunity to explore life after school – whether that’s further education, apprenticeships, or employment.

Students will have the chance to speak directly with over 50 employers, training providers, and colleges, plus industry experts in cyber and engineering, the Army and Police, who will all be helping them make informed decisions about their future.

Accrington Stanley CEO Warren Eastham, who is proud to be hosting the Futures Event and Education Summit at the Wham Stadium

Strategic partners supporting the event include Accrington Stanley Football Club, Accrington & Rossendale College, North Lancs Training Group, and Blackburn College – all of whom will be on hand to offer guidance and information.

Running alongside the Futures Event for the first time, the invitation only Education Summit will take place from 11:30am to 1:30pm in Coley’s. This important discussion will bring together all local headteachers, business leaders, local schools, and education providers to explore how education and industry can work more closely to ensure young people are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed for future success.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: “We’re incredibly proud to host these events at Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium. The facilities here are outstanding and perfectly suited to bringing together education and industry. It’s a fantastic venue that reflects the ambition we have for young people in our borough.”

Warren Eastham, CEO of Accrington Stanley, said: “Inspiring the next generation is something we’re passionate about. The Futures Event gives young people a real insight into what their future could look like – and if our stadium can be the place where that spark begins, then we’re doing something right.”

You can keep up to date with the latest on the Education Summit and the Futures Event, here: www.amazingaccrington.co.uk