Accrington and Rossendale Apprentices Nail It with First and Second Place Wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two apprentices from Accrington & Rossendale College (ARC) have achieved national recognition after their outstanding performances at the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) Apprentice Paperhanger Competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competing against 36 contestants from seven colleges across the UK, Holly Duffy and Sam Farnworth demonstrated exceptional skill in paper hanging, achieving first and second place in the competition.

Holly Duffy, a 22-year-old second-year apprentice, took the top spot in the competition, winning first place overall. Sam Farnworth, 21 and in his final year of apprenticeship, secured a commendable second place in the senior category. The competition, a technical challenge, tasked the apprentices with wallpapering a bay area featuring a chimney breast using various wallpaper types.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contestants were judged on accuracy, pattern matching, neatness, and achieving a perfect plumb line. Holly, who is employed by Spain Building and Maintenance, adds this national title to her growing list of achievements. Last year, she was recognised with the CEO Recognition Award by the PDA, and this recent win further cements her reputation as a rising star in the industry.

Sam Farnworth receiving his award

Holly said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to have won the competition. It was a really tough challenge, but I’ve learned so much from my tutors at college and from working with Spain Building and Maintenance. Winning this national title means everything to me, I love what a I do and it’s great when it’s recognised in this way.” Carol Spain, Finance Director at Spain Building and Maintenance, expressed pride in Holly’s success.

She said: “Holly’s commitment and attention to detail have always been outstanding. To see her take home the top prize at a national level is a testament to her hard work and dedication. We’re proud to have her on our team.” Sam Farnworth, who works for Bryan Lee Builders, also excelled in the competition, showcasing his skills and placing second overall in the senior category.

ARC tutor Simon Whitaker praised both students for their achievements: “We’re incredibly proud of Holly and Sam. Their success in this highly competitive environment is a reflection of their dedication, skill, and the high standards we set at Accrington and Rossendale College. They’ve proven themselves among the best in the country, and we couldn’t be more excited for their future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition was part of a series of regional and national events organised by the PDA to highlight the talent of apprentices across the UK. The awards ceremony took place recently at the Hilton in Liverpool, where Holly and Sam were celebrated alongside other top apprentices from across the country. This recognition not only highlights the talent fostered at ARC but also showcases the importance of apprenticeship programs in developing the next generation of skilled professionals in the construction and decorating industries.