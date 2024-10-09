Access to Medicine programme showcases medical careers for underrepresented students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flagship programme developed by Lancaster University in partnership with the NHS aims to open up medicine as a career option for pupils from underrepresented backgrounds.

The Access to Medicine programme was developed by the Lancaster University Widening Participation Team - in partnership with colleagues from the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Trust (UHMBT), East Lancashire Hospitals Trust (ELHT) and Lancaster Medical Practice (LMP) - and a cohort of 28 students recently graduated in front of friends and family.

Dr Michael Lambert, Director of Widening Participation at Lancaster Medical School, said: “Representation is so important in the field of medicine, and it is vital that the most talented people for the job do not feel excluded from certain positions because of their background.

“The Access to Medicine programme the programme was designed to make medicine accessible to students from backgrounds not traditionally represented. It also goes some way towards fulfilling the civic mission of the University in building a pipeline of future doctors primarily from the North and North West to train and remain here., This fits with what we know from research about recruitment and retention in medicine.

Students from the 2024 Access to Medicine programme at Lancaster’s Health Innovation Campus

“It was clear that the Access to Medicine students benefited enormously from working closely with our medical student ambassadors, many of whom are from widening participation backgrounds themselves. Hearing feedback afterwards, a sense of belonging came across very strongly and it was extremely pleasing to read that the students felt they were a part not just of medicine, but of Lancaster.”

The University’s Health Partnerships Team, based at the Health Innovation Campus, helped bring in the NHS colleagues who developed the work experience elements of the programme. Social, cultural and economic backgrounds were identified as significant barriers to accessing medical careers by Lancaster University’s Chancellor, Alan Milburn, while Chair of the Social Mobility and Child Poverty Commission.

Iain Hook, Careers and Engagement Team Lead at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It has been fantastic for us in the NHS to partner with Lancaster University on this project and offer work experience which will give successful applicants a great starting point when considering their future career path.”

As well as clinical work experience, the students also received advice and hands-on taster sessions about studying at medical school and wider university life from staff and students at Lancaster University, a top 10 UK institution. Students stayed on campus while they completed their work placements.

Access to Medicine students in the Mobile Teaching Simulation Unit at Lancaster University

Hafsah Abdul, from Nottinghamshire, said: “I have genuinely enjoyed every moment of the Access to Medicine programme, it truly gave me an insight into how the medical school works at Lancaster University and what it is like being a medical student.”

Fellow student, Maria Sera John, also from Nottinghamshire, added: “Through the program I have gained so many skills, in areas such as teamwork and independent research. It gave me a wonderful opportunity to do work experience at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where I had the privilege to watch two surgeries and learn about basic procedures.”