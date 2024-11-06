Aaron is boxing clever for Baby Beat

Warton dad Aaron Pinder is planning on boxing clever to help mums and babies charity Baby Beat!

Aaron (38) is nearing the end of an eight week boxing training camp at Blackpool’s Pure Impact Gym.

Sponsored by his work colleagues at Lytham’s Melling Performance Springs Ltd, the town’s Whitewood Mortgages, family and friends, Aaron will then step into the ring to fight an opponent matched in weight and experience over three, two-minute rounds.

His match will feature as part of the card for an Ultra White Collar Boxing black tie boxing evening at the De Vere Hotel, Blackpool, on Sunday, 24th November, with other boxers, all of whom will wear protective head guards, also raising funds for charities close to their hearts.

Aaron explained: “This will be my fifth Ultra White Collar Boxing fight but my first for Baby Beat. In previous years, I have done the training camp and match to raise funds for Cancer Research UK after I lost a very good friend, Bill, to cancer.

“Three months ago, my partner Tanya and I had our daughter Kalani-Arwen at the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit. Kalani-Arwen was born with neonatal sepsis and so had to have NICU – Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – support.

"She is absolutely fine now but nothing is as scary as being told your baby needs that support. There were other babies in NICU fighting even harder battles, which is why I want to help the unit by supporting Baby Beat.”

Aaron added: “I’m hoping my experience will count and I win the match. More than anything, I’m hoping it’s a win for Baby Beat and I would like to thank everyone who is supporting me with donations via my fundraising page at Aaron Pinder is fundraising for Baby Beat”

Lucy Clark, who is a member of the Baby Beat fundraising team, said: “We wish Aaron the very best of luck for his fight night. We are very grateful to him and all his supporters for fighting to help Baby Beat.”

Baby Beat is part of the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity family. It funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects so that the maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.

With Baby Beat’s support, NICU continues to provide exceptional care for premature and sick babies and their families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk