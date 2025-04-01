A world of culture arrives at Preston care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and staff at Ribble Court Care Home, near Preston have completed their first-ever Culture Month, a month-long celebration aimed at bringing global traditions to life within the home.

Abbi Street, Social Activities Coordinator at Ribble Court, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative: “In addition to the traditional Christian events, we always make space to recognise other cultural events such as Chinese New Year, Diwali, and Eid.

The residents enjoyed celebrating these events, and it gave them the opportunity to learn about and respect different traditions. We were inspired by their interest, so we thought, why not dedicate a whole month to celebrating diverse cultures from across the globe?”

Each week of Culture Month highlighted a different culture ranging from Indian, African, British and Spanish. Different cuisines, fashions, music and more were explored.

Residents immersed themselves in the rich colours and patterns of Africa's heritage.

The month kicked off with a focus on India. Residents sampled delicious Indian cuisine and learnt more about the colourful world of Indian fashion. It represented an exciting way to introduce residents to the vibrant culture of the subcontinent.

Throughout the month, Ribble Court, which is part of Sandstone Care kept a special focus on Ramadan and Eid, as these significant cultural events happen in March. Home Manager Dawn Fawthrop explained, “Ramadan and Eid are hugely important cultural occasions for millions, and many of our staff celebrate them. We wanted to ensure that we create a space where everyone, regardless of their faith or background, could come together and share in the celebrations.”

Culture Month at Ribble Court Care Home was an exciting and educational experience, one that allowed residents to learn about and appreciate the world around them.