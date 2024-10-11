A magic carpet ride to Highgrove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trips out, community links, an array of visiting entertainers, pet therapy, exercise sessions and a pantomime in the offing - “Aladdin” will be performed for our residents and their families during December.

Many and various activities flow in abundance at Highgrove House Care Home in Chorley.

Highgrove is home to 43 residents requiring differing levels of care. Polly, the Manager, has built her team of dedicated staff who pull together to deliver the best possible care, covering all aspects. “Joining in” is automatic – whatever the activity. Our laundry staff, kitchen staff and housekeeping appear and enjoy moments away from their regular routines to support whatever is taking place. We even had one of our decorators recently boogying on the dancefloor with our residents – minus his paintbrush, I’m pleased to say!

It truly is a team effort here at Highgrove.

Aladdin and the evil Jafar ready to compete for the hand of beautiful Princess Jasmine

Liaising with the local community is high on our list of priorities. We welcome a group of Year 9s from the nearby St. Michael’s School on a fortnightly basis, and mutual benefit is gained from playing games, making jigsaws, performing (music/dancing) on occasions and, of course, general chit chat.

Our weekly visits from Playdor Nursery School certainly bring smiles to faces – be they young or old – a truly intergenerational experience!

Weather allowing, we take a group of residents to venues such as St. Joseph’s Social Club, Garden Centres, Curley’s restaurant in Horwich and to St. Michael’s School for their special community occasions. Any requests from residents for specific destinations are carefully considered and usually fulfilled. Shopping trips are welcomed and our residents’ thoughts and wishes always take priority.

John commented: “The trip to Birkacre was a real treat. I enjoyed everything and I look forward to the next excursion.”

Pet therapy in the form of Lucy the Goldendoodle occurs fortnightly when she brings her owners, Edith and Tom, to say hello to everyone. Much pampering goes on combined with many doggie treats!

We have recently acquired a sensory garden which will offer a calm but stimulating experience for residents. Summer days - they will return – can be spent enjoying the sights and sounds of nature, perhaps whilst enjoying the odd mocktail?

One day a month we “travel” to a different country. The dining room is decorated with banners, flags and balloons. Our kitchen staff provide a themed meal, appropriate music accompanies the dining, and we enjoy a quiz based on that particular country. To date, we have experienced Italy, Ireland, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. India – here we come!

Andy, who loves all activities said, “I like collecting flags and eventually they are going to go on my wall. My favourite is the Irish flag because I like the Irish.”

We are fortunate to have established close links with families over the years and their support and encouragement drives forward our determination to achieve the best possible outcomes for our residents. Teamwork is key here at Highgrove.

Richard, who visits daily: “My wife’s been in Highgrove for 12 months and we have no complaints whatsoever. The staff are amazing and so caring. We can’t thank you enough.”

Jonathan, Jo’s husband: “The place is amazing – the staff fantastic, and basically they saved my wife’s life!”

Polly, our manager: “If Genie presented me with three wishes they would be:

1. to ensure the best care and attention is received by our residents

2. to maintain the friendly and homely atmosphere established by our caring staff

3. to always see smiles on faces”

Genie should have the last word:

“You ain’t never had a friend like me, ha!”