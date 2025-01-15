A Great Community Effort!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilkinson Independent Funeral Directors in Tarleton, Preston have proudly announced the total raised following their annual ‘Christmas Memory Tree Appeal’ in support of the ‘North West Air Ambulance Charity’. With the overwhelming kindness and generosity of their families and wider community alike, the team were honoured to raise the phenomenal amount of over £600 for this incredibly worthy cause.

The North West Air Ambulance Charity provides pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured patients across the North West. This is an invaluable charity which is at the heart of the team. This charity is not funded by either the Government or the NHS, so is completely reliant on donations. It has therefore been a real privilege for the David Wilkinson IFD team to support this life saving cause.

During the month of November, the team sent out Christmas tree appeal letters along with memory tags for their families to add to their Christmas tree in cherished memory of loved ones. Families were invited, should they wish, to include a charitable donation to the ‘North West Air Ambulance’ and this charitable initiative was well received by families. The team also publicised their fundraising appeal on their social media platform as well as on the local community Facebook pages.

David and his team have been running the Christmas Memory Tree Appeal for the last 9 years and annually select a local charity to support. This has always been a successful initiative and they will proudly continue to do all that they can to make a difference.