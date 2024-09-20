A fresh start for Leyland couple
And that is what they found at Redrow’s Worden Gardens in Leyland.
Debbie, 62, a part-time midwife, said: “Jim and I got together having both lost our previous partners. We both had our own houses and when we decided to live together we wanted to find somewhere new.
“We both had a list of what we were looking for in a house. I wanted a hallway and a large kitchen/ downstairs space to entertain whereas Jim was keen on having a good size walk in shower and a garage.”
The couple looked at both new and older properties within 20 miles of Leyland but after realising they didn’t want to do any remedial work, they focused on finding a new build home, with everything done for them.
Debbie continued: “We looked at many new build developments but none ticked all the boxes. Some houses had small bedrooms, in others the kitchen and dining space was too small and many didn't match Jim's expectations of a shower!”
Thankfully Redrow’s four-bedroom detached Stratford at Worden Gardens met all their requirements.
“We love the kitchen; the design is well thought out. The standard of the build and room sizes were perfect for us. Although there are only two of us, we have 11 grandchildren between us, so it was important that we had bedrooms to accommodate any little guests,” said Debbie.
The couple chose a Readymade Stratford which meant it was built and ready to move into. It also had a kitchen and bathroom chosen for them by Redrow’s design team and all flooring included.
Debbie and Jim, 67, are now settling into Worden Gardens and say they love how the development is a mix of different house styles instead of the same “regimented homes” seen on many new developments.
The Stratford show home at Worden Gardens is open seven days a week from 10am-5.30pm. To find out more about homes at Worden Gardens call 01257 581698, or visit www.redrow.co.uk/wordengardens
