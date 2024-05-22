A forever home with a view in Hoddlesden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search for a larger home ended with the Forster family getting more home for their money and calming countryside views.

Andrew, Krystyna and their two daughters wanted to find a home that was future proofed and fell in love with the location of Kingswood Homes’ Spinners Brook in Hoddlesden.

Fulfilment manager Andrew said: “The first thing we loved about Spinners Brook and our plot was the fact that is backs on to the reservoir and we have far reaching views of the countryside. We also loved the Weaver 4s footprint too, it had everything we needed.”

The family were also able to change the layout of the home upstairs thanks to the housebuilders innovative Shape Your Home concept. They added an ensuite to bedroom two giving each bedroom their own bathroom facilities.

The Forster family

“Our eldest daughter is 12 and we thought it would be a good idea to give her an ensuite so her and her sister don’t have to fight over bathroom space as they get older,” added Andrew.

When Andrew and headteacher Krystyna found the Weaver 4, they still had to sell their previous home in Bolton. They decided to use Kingswood’s Assisted Move scheme to make this process smooth.

Kingswood organised an independent valuation of the current home, arranged high-quality photography and instructed one of Kingswood’s trusted partners to market the home for sale. The home sold within one week.

“The Kingswood team were fantastic from start to finish. After selling our last home within a week, we were able to secure our dream home and we couldn’t be happier.”

Andrew and Krystyna

There are Weaver 4s currently available at Spinners Brook. These homes can be customised six ways via Shape Your Home. Downstairs the home can have a large lounge at the front with a separate, open plan kitchen, dining and living space overlooking the garden. Downstairs can also be made completely open plan or a smaller lounge, office or playroom can be chosen.

Upstairs, there can be one or two bedrooms with an ensuite bathroom or a handy storage cupboard can be included.