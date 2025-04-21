'A fearless voice for justice': Bishop of Blackburn's statement on death of Pope Francis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Diocesan Bishop for The Church of England in Lancashire, Rt Rev. Philip North, has issued a statement this Easter Monday morning following the announcement by The Vatican of the death of Pope Francis.

Speaking about the passing of the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Bishop Philip, the Bishop of Blackburn, said: “It seems fitting that a man who taught the world about mercy should die in Easter Week.

“Pope Francis was a man who believed passionately in the Gospel and helped countless people to grow in their understanding of the saving work of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Philip continues: “He also knew what it meant to put the Gospel into practice and was a fearless voice for justice and for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable.

“Throughout his ministry he made a stand for the value and preciousness of all human life and right until the last hours of his life he was speaking up for migrant communities and asylum seekers.

“In the coming weeks the prayers of the Diocese of Blackburn will be with the Roman Catholic Church and in particular with our partner dioceses of Salford, Liverpool and Lancaster as prayerful discernment begins to elect a successor.

“But today is a day to give thanks for a remarkable life of Christian service. May Pope Francis rest in peace and rise in glory.”