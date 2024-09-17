A double win for The Christmas Decorators at Longridge Soap Box Derby
As Christmas decoration experts, they put their creativity to the test by teaming up with friends at Ironworx Engineering to build a shining Christmas tree kart that lit up the track as it went down the course, capturing the crowds attention with its festive design! It wasn’t just about the kart, their performance at the top of the course was full of surprises, including snowballs flying everywhere and snow confetti filling the air, turning Longridge into a mini winter wonderland.
Nathan, who runs the local office led as team captain, with Becca one of his team members bravely taking the wheel for the race. Nathan said:
“It was such a fun way to represent The Christmas Decorators! We live and breathe Christmas all year round, so bringing that festive spirit to the soapbox race was amazing. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our colleagues, friends, and family cheering us on. We’re already planning how to make next year even bigger and better!”
The Soap Box Derby was also an opportunity for The Christmas Decorators to show their support and raise awareness of two charities close to their hearts. Claire House in Liverpool and Wirral local to their HQ, and Derian House in Chorley, which has been a huge support to Nathan and his family.
Mark Gateson, who was also part of the team summed it up perfectly:
“This was one of several fun challenges we’ve taken on this year. Back in June, we climbed Snowdon with a Christmas tree to mark the six-month countdown to Christmas, and this race was a fantastic way to celebrate the three-month milestone. But now, the real work starts—our first installs of the season are happening this week!
Taking part in the Soap Box Derby was a fantastic way to bring our team together before the festive season really kicks off. We’re now more excited than ever to spread some Christmas cheer!”
Stay tuned for more festive updates from The Christmas Decorators!
