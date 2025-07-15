A Double Celebration of 90 Years! Judith and Brian Shine Bright

In a heartwarming tribute to a life well-lived, our community recently came together to honor two extraordinary individuals, Judith Thompson and Brian Hartley, as they each celebrated their 90th birthdays with joy, love, and a touch of local charm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith’s milestone was marked by a lively gathering at her home, where family and friends filled the air with laughter and shared stories of her vibrant life. From her days as a schoolteacher to her passion for gardening, Judith’s party was a tapestry of cherished memories, woven together with the warmth of those who know her best. The centerpiece? A decadent chocolate cake that had everyone reaching for seconds.

Meanwhile, Brian’s celebration took on a delightfully unexpected twist. Surrounded by his family at The Manor House, his special day was elevated when a group of children from Chatburn Primary School burst into the lounge, their voices ringing out in a cheerful rendition of Happy Birthday. The youngsters, wide-eyed with curiosity, peppered Brian with questions: “What was your job?” and “What’s it like to be so old?” Their innocent inquiries sparked laughter and a few nostalgic tales from Brian, a former mechanic whose hands once fixed engines and now hold a lifetime of stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding a touch of civic pride, the Mayor of Ribble Valley, Councillor Emily Harper, paid personal visits to both Judith and Brian, presenting them with certificates of congratulations and sharing in the joy of their milestones. “It’s an honor to celebrate two such remarkable lives,” the Mayor said. “Judith and Brian are treasures in our community, and their stories remind us of the richness of experience.” Cath Mellin, Registered Manager for The Manor House, echoed this sentiment, saying, “We were pleased to welcome the Ribble Valley Mayor to celebrate the important milestone birthdays of Judith and Brian. His visits made their day even more special.”

90th Birthday Celebrations in full swing at The Manor House

These twin celebrations weren’t just about marking another year; they were a testament to resilience, love, and the power of community. As Judith and Brian blew out their candles, surrounded by those who cherish them, they reminded us all that age is but a number when your spirit shines bright.

Here’s to Judith and Brian—may their stories continue to inspire, and may we all be so lucky to celebrate 90 years with such grace and joy!