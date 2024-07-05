A colourful end to term for staff and pupils of Chorley school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Chorley’s Astley Park School ensured summer term ended in a blaze of colour!

The youngsters, plus staff, took part in a sponsored colour dash around the school’s playing field, raising £200 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The colour dash was organised by teaching assistant Julie Banks and was the school’s second fundraising event for the charity after it last year donated £600, raised when its more senior students took part in a sponsored triathlon.

Julie and sons Ethan (22) and Aidan (19) also raised funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation last year. Joined by family, friends and neighbours from their home village of Croston, they donated more than £19,000 to the charity following a 100km cycle from Croston to Anfield and back to celebrate the life of husband and dad Shaun Banks, a Liverpool FC supporter, who they lost to bladder cancer in 2022.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are tremendously grateful to Astley Park’s pupils and staff plus their families, friends and carers for organising, participating in and supporting the colour dash. We hope it was as fun as it looked! Special thanks also to Julie for her continued commitment to our cause.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.