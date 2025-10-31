A chillingly cheerful afternoon of Halloween games and autumn treats at Ashton Manor care home

Care staff at Ashton Manor Care Home dress up for Halloween.

Residents and team members at Ashton Manor Care Home in Lancaster came together for a frightfully fun Halloween celebration on Friday 31st October, transforming the tea room into a hub of spooky games, laughter, and autumn flavours.

The afternoon began with a Halloween-themed quiz and a playful take on The Generation Game, followed by bouncing eyeballs, apple stacking challenges, and a lively spooky dance-off that had everyone joining in.

To complete the fun, residents enjoyed a taste of the season with spiced pumpkin liqueur served from the spooky pub, warm mulled cider, and a delicious spread of pumpkin cookies and goulash cakes - all prepared by the home’s talented kitchen team.

Home Manager Joanne Tyson said: “It was such a lovely afternoon, our residents always enjoy getting involved in themed events, and the team did a brilliant job making the day special for everyone.”

The celebration was a wonderful opportunity for residents and staff to have fun together, share stories, and enjoy a few tricks and plenty of treats.

If you’d like to find out more about life at Ashton Manor or arrange a visit, please contact the team on 01524 917 599 or visit www.evermorecare.com.