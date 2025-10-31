A chillingly cheerful afternoon of Halloween games and autumn treats at Ashton Manor care home
The afternoon began with a Halloween-themed quiz and a playful take on The Generation Game, followed by bouncing eyeballs, apple stacking challenges, and a lively spooky dance-off that had everyone joining in.
To complete the fun, residents enjoyed a taste of the season with spiced pumpkin liqueur served from the spooky pub, warm mulled cider, and a delicious spread of pumpkin cookies and goulash cakes - all prepared by the home’s talented kitchen team.
Home Manager Joanne Tyson said: “It was such a lovely afternoon, our residents always enjoy getting involved in themed events, and the team did a brilliant job making the day special for everyone.”
The celebration was a wonderful opportunity for residents and staff to have fun together, share stories, and enjoy a few tricks and plenty of treats.
