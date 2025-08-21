99 per cent resit success at Nelson and Colne College helps Asher progress from GCSEs to A-Level

When Asher Msengezi arrived in Burnley from Zimbabwe in January last year, he faced a six-month wait to enrol after missing Year 11.

He used that time to focus, and once at Nelson and Colne College (NCC) he threw himself into study, completing A-level foundation course covering Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Psychology and Sociology while also sitting his GCSEs. His determination paid off and he achieved a grade 7 in Mathematics, grade 6 in Biology and grade 5 in English.

Asher said: “Nelson and Colne College opened the door for me, and I’ve sprinted through it. Getting my GCSEs means I can go on to Biology, Chemistry and Maths A-levels.

“I’m so pleased and excited and hope I do as well in my A Levels so I can push all the way to Medicine at uni. I’d love to be a doctor one day. I’m competitive, I love a challenge, and this is just the beginning.”

Asher Msengezi

Asher’s drive comes from being inspired by family members working in medicine and healthcare, especially his mother, who supports elderly patients, and he has set his sights on medicine. Asher has always been competitive and driven. He said: "I always want to try and be the best at anything I try. I was Head Boy at school in Zimbabwe and even here I always try my hardest, whether I’m playing football or gaming with my friends.”

With his GCSEs secured, Asher will progress to A-levels in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics before hopefully applying for Medicine at university.

This is what resits are about: opening doors to progression. NCCG bucks the national trend with a 99 per cent pass rate for English and maths resits, with students much more likely to pass here as anywhere else locally. By providing the structure, teaching and encouragement to turn resits into results, NCCG has helped Asher convert determination into opportunity.