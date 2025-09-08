Yorkshire disabled model & business woman with 'permanent brain tumor' taking on Italy

A British disabled business woman, fashion mode and disability activist with life-changing brain injuries is taking on Milan's fashion scene this month.

Amber Manning, the disabled model with a career path expanding ten years is now taking on the world.

After initially creating Limmodellingnetwork in November 2021, Amber (27), is quickly cementing her dominance of 'Disability, Diversity & Inclusivity' in an ever-changing fashion industry.

She has finally gained the courage and confidence to expand her digital modelling business and general career path to one of Europe's most iconic fashion capitals 'Milan' on September 27.

Amber 27, Year's Old. Pictured Here In : 2019. Pictured Here in Early Duet.

Amber has been asked to participate in a luxury Italian fashion brand event in the heart of Milan by Italian modelling agencies, based on her international connections to Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

After battling to maintain her health, between a brain tumour in her pituitary gland in 2019 and early cervical cancer remission in May 2025, this defiant woman is not letting anything hold her back.