X-Press celebrates 25 years in business

Supporting conveyancing professionals across Lancashire and Bolton, the firm has enjoyed a busy start to its 25th year, providing expert searches and services to facilitate local property transactions.

Sandy Hennessey owner of X-Press Legal Services Lancashire and Bolton commented: “We are delighted to be celebrating 25 years of X-Press Legal Services. Our office has been working within Lancashire and Bolton for over 18 years and we are proud to have brought X-Press to the region, so much so, we are planning to celebrate by giving back to local charities and grassroots organisations over the coming months.”

The permanence of the X-Press brand is testament to the firm’s commitment to building long standing relationships with clients. Its independent local team is committed to exceeding client expectations, becoming a trusted and invaluable property partner.

“The conveyancing process has advanced hugely over recent years and we have supported many local firms through complex changes such as digitalisation,” added Sandy. “A typical property transaction now involves several financial and identity checks for each party and we are consistently delivering the best conveyancing products and software to protect our clients and their customers.

“We’ve had an incredibly busy start to 2024, supporting our growing client base. We expect the volume of property transactions to increase further over the coming weeks as we head into Spring and more buyers and sellers come to market. With competitive mortgage deals making a return, it’s looking likely that 2024 will be a very positive year for Lancashire and Bolton and, of course, our hardworking local conveyancers.”

X-Press Legal Services continues to set the benchmark for quality, reliability, and expertise. Sandy’s team provides a wraparound service including residential & commercial searches, pre & post completion services, cyber security, and compliance products.