Wyre Council lays plans for 15 years of development in Garstang

Wyre Council and the Greater Garstang Partnership Board have released their regeneration framework for the market town, and are now seeking the public’s opinions before the plans are formally approved.

The GGPB have identified thirteen objectives with the aim of contributing to Garstang’s future success. These are:

Protect and enhance the historic character of the town centre whist promoting active uses within the town’s historic buildings and spaces Reduce the impact of traffic to improve the area for pedestrians Identify sites with opportunities for future change Provide more effective links to areas outside the town centre, including the river and the canal Encourage ‘cafe culture’ and an evening economy in the town centre Create an economy that provides opportunities for local people, and an attractive location for new businesses Work in partnership with wider stakeholder organisations Promote community strength and social values Be digitally connected and sustainable Improve health and wellbeing Encourage tourism through heritage, town centre experience and access to the surrounding countryside Improve access from and to the surrounding areas, focussing on sustainable travel Encourage a diversity of businesses in the town centre

Garstang town centre

The Regeneration Framework was developed by the GGPB with the help of consultants from the IBI Group, local organisations and stakeholders. If approved, the first phase will focus on ‘early wins’, making ‘visible improvements that signal intent and build positive perceptions of progress’.

The second phase will focus on delivering new infrastructure, including transport, and identifying and building upon development sites in the town centre.

The third and final phase will aim to deliver more challenging long-term projects.

Jan Finch, chairman of the Greater Garstang Partnership Board, said: “There are no huge changes from the last draft which people could see in December last year but some projects have been merged and others moved from one theme to another.

“However, we wanted to give local people a last chance to comment before the document is formally adopted by the Board. I would encourage everyone to have a look at the latest version and let us have any final comments”.

Wyre councillor Alice Collinson, portfolio holder for planning and economic development, said: “I would urge local people and local businesses to view the projects and have their say on the framework.

“The Board have worked incredibly hard over the last year to create a framework in which Garstang can thrive over the next 15 years and I would like to thank them for their hard work.”

The public are invited to submit their views on the GGPB proposals from today (April 4) until April 24 by by emailing [email protected]

To view the framework in full and the proposed projects, visit www.greatergarstangpartnership.co.uk.