World's first study on self-affirmation and women's success launched in Manchester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Queens of Tomorrow, the innovative mobile app and community platform curated for women in business, is partnering with the Alliance Manchester Business School (University of Manchester) to launch a pioneering study on the impact of self-affirmation on self-doubt and its impact on life fulfilment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Dr Siobhan Caughey, Research Associate in Behavioural Science, the study aims to explore how self-affirmation techniques influence women’s experiences in their personal and professional lives.

This marks the world’s first study of its kind, leveraging Queens of Tomorrow’s dynamic community to gather real-world data and insights. Queens of Tomorrow is a cutting-edge mobile app platform designed to empower women in business through intelligent networking, affirmation technology, and access to global support resources. The platform connects users, helping women thrive professionally and personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Siobhan Caughey says, “Self-affirmation has long been recognised as a powerful tool for improving confidence and resilience. Through this study, we hope to understand better its long-term impact on self-doubt and overall fulfilment for women in business.”

QOT x UOM

Participants in the study will complete an initial questionnaire assessing their current use of affirmations, experiences with self-doubt, and overall perception of fulfilment. Over a year, monthly follow-up surveys will track changes and measure the effectiveness of self-affirmation techniques.

Gemma Krysko, founder of Queens of Tomorrow says, “We believe that mindset is a critical factor in success, and this study is a step toward providing science-backed research that can help women break barriers and reach their full potential.”

Call for Participants: Queens of Tomorrow and the University of Manchester are actively seeking volunteers to participate in this study. The study is open to women over 18 who are interested in exploring the impact of self-affirmation on self-doubt and fulfilment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will be required to complete an initial survey and monthly follow-ups, each taking less than 15 minutes.

To join the study, access the questionnaire here, the deadline to participate is 11:59 PM on 31st May 2025.