Workmen filmed fly tipping rubbish in Preston city centre car park
Two workmen have been filmed fly tipping rubbish at a car park in Preston city centre.
The pair were caught on camera dumping the waste in the B&M car park in Carlisle Street, near the bus station, yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 13).
In the video, two men in hi-viz bibs and safety helmets can be seen flinging rubbish from the boot of a black Ford car into a hedge.
The dumped rubbish included cardboard boxes, plastic bags of waste, children's clothing and a used nappy.
The men allegedly wore hi-viz bids with the name of a North West property developer on the back. The company has been approached for comment.
Preston City Council has also been approached for comment.