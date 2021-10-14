Workmen filmed fly tipping rubbish in Preston city centre car park

Two workmen have been filmed fly tipping rubbish at a car park in Preston city centre.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:40 am
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:03 am

The pair were caught on camera dumping the waste in the B&M car park in Carlisle Street, near the bus station, yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 13).

In the video, two men in hi-viz bibs and safety helmets can be seen flinging rubbish from the boot of a black Ford car into a hedge.

The dumped rubbish included cardboard boxes, plastic bags of waste, children's clothing and a used nappy.

The men allegedly wore hi-viz bids with the name of a North West property developer on the back. The company has been approached for comment.

Preston City Council has also been approached for comment.

