Work under way on retirement complex at site of historic former Pines Hotel in Chorley

Work has started on a new retirement complex which was once home to a historic Chorley hotel.

McCarthy and Stone are bringing a new retirement living development to the former Pines Hotel site off the A6 Preston Road in Clayton-le-Woods.

The official ground breaking at the new retirement complex on the former Pines Hotel site in Chorley

The hotel was a popular spot for weddings and parties in its heyday, going back more than 50 years, before being demolished in August 2018.

This week developers got a helping hand from Mayor of Chorley, Coun Margaret Lees, who attended a ground breaking ceremony to officially celebrate the start of construction.

The business expect the project to be completed by summer, bringing 23 one-bed and 18 two-bed apartments for the over 60s.

Fiona Brooks, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone North West, added: "We are thrilled that Coun Lees was able to take the time to visit and take a look at the plans for the Retirement Living apartments that will be available later this year.

"McCarthy and Stone is committed to designing contemporary, flexible homes which allow people to live their retirement independently and to the full.

"It was great to be able to showcase the plans, and we are thoroughly looking forward to becoming an integrated part of the Chorley community."

A new Lidl supermarket is also coming to the site with plans to open this summer.

Mayor Lees said: "The plans for the build look fantastic and it’s hugely exciting that construction is now under way.

"I’m sure future homeowners will be very happy with the development and I look forward to seeing it when it’s complete."

The retirement complex will feature a 24-hour emergency call system and a dedicated House Manager will also help to provide peace-of-mind for homeowners.