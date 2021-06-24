Work progressing on £33m student accommodation in Preston

It said the new student block, the Urban Hub in Preston is advancing rapidly and safely, and is due to be finished in the third quarter of next year.

The steel silhouette of the building was erected on the site on Moor Lane in just six months of work, which began in January.

The project is now entering the final stage of erection of the 625-tonne steel structure, while construction teams have already started concrete works on the Sizer Street side.

The steelwork for Urban Hub Preston on Mill Lane

It will have 425-apartments covering more than 42,000 square feet of built-up space, consisting of four interconnected six-storey blocks, designed around a green courtyard.

When completed, the 10,000 square foot internal garden will bring natural light and freshness into the building and will serve as an outdoor patio where students can meet and relax.

A Pillars spokesman said: “Pillars vision is to provide Preston students with an exclusive living environment that offers everything they need to achieve academic success.

"With a great location that seamlessly integrates with university campuses, the Urban Hub perfectly complements UCLan’s vision to provide a world-class university experience for 21st century students.”

How the Urban Hub will look

Urban Hub offers students a selection of single and double, fully furnished studio apartments.

Each each will have a kitchenette with cooker and microwave, modern en-suite bathroom, and dedicated study and living space. Additionally, all studios come with smart TV including streaming services and high-speed broadband.