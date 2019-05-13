Work on Preston Bus Station's public square starts, and causes traffic switch

Traffic diversions could be in place in Preston city centre until the autumn as work goes on to create a huge public square in front of the city’s renovated bus station.

Half of Tithebarn Street, from Old Vicarage to Lord Street, is now closed while Lancashire County Council converts the western apron of the Grade II Listed terminus into an area with seating, landscaping and spaces for public events.

Traffic, including buses, is being re-routed down Old Vicarage to Lancaster Road



And the council has removed temporary bollards opposite the markets complex to allow bus access.



The work on Tithebarn Street is set to continue through the summer and will provide wider footpaths, new lighting and new crossings.



LCC says deliveries will still be possible for local businesses in the area while the work is going on.



The project is the latest phase of a £23m refurbishment of the bus station complex, which also includes the 1970’s concourse and the multi-storey car park above it.

Last year the bus berths were all switched to the eastern side of the building, leaving the western apron free for development.



The public space is intended to turn Europe’s second largest bus station into a”modern and vibrant” attraction at the heart of the city centre.



While a new youth zone, originally planned to occupy part of the site has since been put on ice, the rest of the space will be tree-lined with raised lawns and flower beds and a flexible area for concerts and even an ice rink.