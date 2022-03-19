Thérèse Coffey dropped in on the annual event to recruit summer season staff, seeing 65 people get hired on the spot as hundreds seeking work turned out.

It was organised by the DWP as part of the Government’s latest push, Way to Work, to get half a million more jobseekers into jobs by June.

Employers including the amusement park, as well as fast-food giant McDonald’s and others used it to tap into local talent through Jobcentres to fill their vacancies. More than 280 attended.

At the Blackpool Pleasure Beach jobs fair

Thérèse Coffey said: “Work is the best way for people to get on, to improve their lives and to support their families.

“We are determined to connect job-ready people with the local opportunities in the North West, and we’ve had a fantastic outcome here in Blackpool today with 65 walking away with a brand new job, and enhanced career prospects.

“Helping people get any job now, means they can get a better job next and progress into a career.”

The drive comes off the back of positive employment figures released last week showing the unemployment rate had dropped below pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Here in the North West there were 120,000 job adverts according to leading jobs board Adzuna.

Work Minister Therese Coffey with Scott Benton at Blackpool Pleasure Beach where a Department of Works and Pensions' jobs fair was held

Way to Work is aimed at those claiming Universal Credit, and aims to support getting people back into work faster than ever before, with jobs fairs play a key role in delivery.

Andrew, 52, from Blackpool, was one of the jobseekers who got hired on the spot, securing an offer with Blackpool South Pier as a cashier.

He said: “I was motivated to find employment, but was struggling due to my health condition to find suitable work. DWP staff at the Way to Work Jobs fair were able to discuss my experience and needs, and promote my skills to potential employers.

“I left the Jobs Fair with an offer of employment, and with the confidence that I have found a role that not only understands my condition, and embraces the skills and experience I can bring to the role – I can’t wait to start.”