We took a first look inside historic Worden Hall in Leyland following a £2.8m transformation into a wedding venue, events and retail space.

The stunning Grade II listed building – the jewel in the crown of the award-winning Worden Park, was officially re-opened on 30 September following a £2.8 million investment.

The refurbished Hall will be home to stunning event and wedding spaces, community use spaces and a retail unit along with the Folly Coffee House and Deli.

South Ribble Borough Council – when the new administration came into power in May 2019 - pledged to bring the much-loved building back into use after over seven years of underuse, allowing the building to fall into disrepair.

Our photographer takes a look inside after the transformation and here’s what we found.