Woodbank Office Solutions helps Blackhurst Budd Ltd save big with new print management solution

Woodbank Office Solutions Ltd, a Stockport-based Print and Document Management provider, has implemented a streamlined print management solution for Blackhurst Budd Ltd, a leading law firm in Blackpool.

“Our printers were coming out of contract with our current supplier, and we needed to downsize and cut costs,” said Rose Spencer, Finance Director at Blackhurst Budd. “I reached out to Carl at Woodbank, who I’ve worked with on previous projects, and he was fantastic throughout the process. He provided a clear and detailed breakdown of our existing setup, what Woodbank could offer, and how they could help us achieve savings. Thanks to their solution, we’ve reduced our annual print costs by sixty percent.”

Woodbank has streamlined Blackhurst Budd’s solution from seven machines down to four new Konica Minolta devices with a consistent fleet cost-per-copy. They have also given the law firm access to direct support from Woodbank’s in-house Engineer and Customer Service team and dedicated account management from Carl Tomlinson, Woodbank’s Head of Sales.

Commenting on the relationship, Carl added: “I’m delighted to be working with Blackhurst Budd again; We’ve built a strong, honest, and open relationship. It’s fantastic to have achieved such a great result, and we’re excited to continue supporting them moving forward.”