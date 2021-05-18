Woman gets trapped inside Dobbies garden centre for nearly three hours after closing

The woman reportedly found herself stuck after hours in the outside garden area of Dobbies in Bentham's Way, Southport on Thursday evening (May 13).

She went onto Facebook using her mobile phone where she asked for help, saying, "Does anyone know the manager at Dobbies garden centre in Southport?"

A call was eventually made to police at around 7.30pm and fire crews were asked to visit the garden centre to help her.

Dobbies garden centre on Bentham's Way, Southport. Pic: Google

They arrived at 8.15pm - more than two hours after Dobbies had closed its doors - where they found the frantic customer waiting anxiously to be rescued.

With no other means of gaining entry to the store, firefighters had to cut open a section of fencing to release the woman, who was was finally 'freed' at 9pm.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "We had a call at 7.35pm on Thursday, May 13 that a woman was stuck in the garden area of Dobbies Garden World on Benthams Way, Southport.

"Mersey Fire and Rescue service attended the scene and were able to cut a small section of fencing to allow the woman to get out. The premises were then secured."

Dobbies has been approached for comment.

