The British Farming Awards revealed this year’s 18 winners at an event held at the Vox in Birmingham on Thursday (October 19).

Sponsored by Morrisons and organised by Farmers Guardian, the event was attended by more than 800 farmers and industry professionals from across the UK.

Back for its eleventh year, the event celebrated pioneering farmers across all sectors who were leading in areas of technology, science, food production and sustainability.

Alongside farming’s core sectors including – dairy, beef, sheep and arable – there was also recognition for students, family farms, new entrants, nature-friendly businesses and the huge number of diversifications, which are now so crucial to many businesses.

Representing Lancashire, Pemberton’s Farm Shop and Dairies in Lytham won silver for Family Farming Business of the Year, sponsored by Goodyear Farm Tires.

John Fare, of Fare Farms in Lancashire, also won silver in the Grassland Farmer of the Year category, sponsored by Germinal.

Sophie Throup, Technical and Sustainability Director, Manufacturing, Morrisons, said: “As long term supporters of British farming, we want to thank farmers across the country for the work they continue to do in these challenging times.

“We recognise the effort, care, innovation and skills which British farmers put into making and providing food we are all proud of.”

British Farming Awards: 2023 winners and runners-up:

Agricultural Student of the Year (Sponsored by AGCO)

Gold: Naomi Ramsay, Scotland’s Rural College; Silver: Isla Soutter, Harper Adams University

Agri-Tech Innovator of the Year (Sponsored by Low Carbon Agriculture)

Gold: James Duke, A.D.F. Milking, Sussex; Silver: Dr Vincent Martinez, Dyneval, Midlothian

Arable Farmer of the Year (Sponsored by Kramp)

Gold: Ed Horton, S.S Horton and Sons, Gloucestershire; Silver: Colin Chappell, Chappell Farms, Northamptonshire

Beef Farmer of the Year (Sponsored by ABP Food Group)

Gold: Greg and Rowan Pickstock, G. and D. Pickstock, Powys; Silver: Helen Parr and Daniel Fabb, D.R.A. Contractors, Cambridgeshire

Contractor of the Year (Sponsored by Kuhn)

Gold: Kevin Heywood, A.J. Heywood and Sons, Cornwall Silver: James Dodson, VineWorks, Sussex

Dairy Farmer of the Year (Sponsored by KW Feeds)

Gold: Patrick Morris-Eyton, Morris-Eyton and Son, Cumbria; Silver: Richard Beck, J.S. and S.M. Beck and Son, Cheshire

Digital Innovator of the Year (Sponsored by Volac; EcosylAlternative )

Gold: Matt Slack, E.V. Slack and Sons Master Butchers, Yorkshire; Silver: Ally Hunter-Blair, Wye Farm, Herefordshire

Diversification of the Year (Small to Medium) Sponsored by NFU Mutual

Gold: Amy Bateman, Amy Bateman Photography, Cumbria; Silver: Holly Brooks, Popell Barns Mobile Farm, Hampshire

Diversification of the Year (Large) Sponsored by Daisy Vending

Gold: David Rawlings, D.A. and S. Rawlings, Yorkshire; Silver: Chris, Sue and Thomas Heseltine, J.G.E. Heseltine and Son, Yorkshire

Family Farming Business of the Year (Sponsored by Goodyear Farm Tires)

Gold: The Brown Family, Bluebell Dairy, Derbyshire; Silver: The Pemberton family, Pemberton’s Farm Shop and Dairies, Lancashire

Farming Hero: Flying the Flag for British Agriculture (Sponsored by Eternit)

The Nicholson family, Cannon Hall Farm, Yorkshire

Farm Worker of the Year (Sponsored by Isuzu UK)

Gold: Holly Atkinson, Carswell Farms, Devon; Silver: Jack Marlow, Moulton College, Northamptonshire

Grassland Farmer of the Year (Sponsored by Germinal)

Gold: Chris and Bella Mossman, Mossman Farming, Ceredigion; Silver: John Fare, Fare Farms, Lancashire

New Entrant Award: Against the Odds (Sponsored by Massey Ferguson)

Gold: Alex and Emily Crawley, Grazing Management, Gloucestershire; Silver: Adam and Lucy Johnstone, J.B. Countryside Services, Hampshire

Outstanding Contribution to British Agriculture (Sponsored by NSF)

George Dunn, Chief Executive, Tenant Farmers Association

Sheep Farmer of the Year (Sponsored by SAI Global)

Gold: Robert and Becca Rennie, Rennie Livestock, Roxburghshire; Matthew and David Roberts, D.W. and A.Roberts and Son, Flintshire

Special Recognition Award: Lifetime Achievement (Sponsored by Farmers Guardian)

Olive Clarke, OBE

Sustainable Farmer of the Year (Sponsored by Lloyds)