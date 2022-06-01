Winckley Street, a cobbled area connecting the city’s high street to Winckley Square, will be shut to traffic from Pizza Express to its Fishergate junction from tomorrow to Sunday.

The closure will allow customers to safely browse boutique shops and drink and dine al fresco to a soundtrack of music and cheer at an outdoor Jubilee party, while facilitating the street’s residential parking.

Bars FORUM and Lonely People in Winckley Street are now bidding to permanently close the area to non-residential drivers so that their customers can frequently drink and dine outside safely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luis Pearson-dore, manager of Lonely People in Winckley Street in Preston is delighted that the street is to be closed for the Queen's Jubilee Weekend

Marvin Baldwin, owner of FORUM, said: “It’s long been an ambition of mine to see the street semi-pedestrianised, so that we can create a well-managed and vibrant space for customers to enjoy on a frequent basis.

“This weekend is, in effect, a trial run for us, following which, we will be taking forward a proposition, with support from the BID, Preston’s MP, and city and county councils, to make our café-culture proposition a more permanent one.”

Serena Baxter, owner of Lonely People cocktail bar, said: “We’ve wanted to host a street party for a long time, and the Platinum Jubilee is the perfect occasion for us to showcase just how special Winckley Street is.

Winckley Street in Preston is to be closed for the Queen's Jubilee

“We had the idea when we were only able to serve customers outdoors during the covid restrictions period. So many customers, new and old, commented on how great the experience was and that we should do more of this kind of thing in Preston.”

Businesses on Winckley Street want the move to become permanent