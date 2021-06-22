Winckley Square Business Hangout in Preston set to return

The Winckley Square Business Hangout

The Winckley Square Business Hangout in Preston last took place in the autumn of 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns put paid to any such events in 2020.

Now organisers Preston City Centre Business Improvement District have set a new date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famous 'washing line' at the hangout

The next Hangout will run on Friday July 23.

It runs from 4pm to 6pm, supported by the Winckley Square Community Interest Company, and the Friends of Winckley Square.

Based in the splendid Georgian gardens of Winckley Square, it is the region’s most unique, informal, and talked about business to business event.... with a difference.

Businesses can join others for a drink and bite to eat in a relaxed business environment with the movers and shakers of the local business community... and remember your business cards, leaflets and creative collateral to peg up on the Hangout washing lines.

As always, places will be in high demand, and anyone interested is encouraged to register without delay.

There is a maximum of two complimentary places per business.

Preston BID manager Mark Whittle said: “We’re really pleased to be bringing the Hangout back – it’s one of the most popular events in the region, because of it’s uniqueness and great location.

"The last get together was such a long time ago, back in the autumn of 2019.

“We’re thankful to the Friends of Winckley Square and the Winckley Square Community Interest Company for supporting this event.

“Businesses make up a great number of the square’s ‘residents’ and it’s good for us to be able to welcome businesses from across the county.”