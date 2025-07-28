Lancashire’s Spudbros are keen to expand across the UK with new eateries in London, Liverpool and Sheffield - but Blackpool? No chance, they say...

Founded by brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, who began by selling baked potatoes from an old tram in Preston’s Flag Market, the Spudbros are now followed by millions through social media, especially TikTok.

To celebrate KFC Preston's 60th birthday, a free, limited-edition SpudBros jacket potato - featuring KFC’s iconic Popcorn Chicken and Supercharger Sauce - will be available from the SpudBros tram at Preston’s Flag Market | KFC/Spudbros

They specialise in loaded baked potatoes with tasty toppings, including their signature "tram sauce" and a popular combination of garlic butter, cheese, beans, and crispy onions.

The Spudbros now have plans to ‘go global’, with talks of new branches outside the UK in Amsterdam and Las Vegas. But first, they will open new eateries in Liverpool and Sheffield - they already have a branch in London’s swish West End - and other British cities are expected to follow.

But one town won’t be so lucky. Jacob and Harley have ruled out a Blackpool branch of Spudbros.

Spudbros Jacob and Harley with Hollywood actor Liam Neeson who visited their London branch in the West End last week | Spud Bros

Why not Blackpool?

Rumours were rife that they would open a new ‘Spudbros Express’ takeaway/restaurant in the resort, but the Preston pair dismissed these reports on Facebook.

“Just to squash the rumours we’re not opening in Blackpool,” said Spudbros.

Why not? The Nelson brothers have not said at this stage why Blackpool won’t be getting to taste their spuds anytime soon.

However, the Spudbros recently signed a lucrative shirt sponsorship deal with hometown club - and Blackpool FC rivals - Preston North End. Is it all politics and potatoes?

“Never say never,” say Jacob and Harley, proudly wearing the PNE shirts bearing their name.

“We just didn’t want people to think we was opening because of all the rumours,” they added.

They also confirmed plans for a Manchester Spudbros has been shelved due to the cost of rent in the city.

“Unfortunately the rent was way too high, we would have to sell spuds at £15 a pop just to cover the rent!” they said.