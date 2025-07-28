Why Preston's Spudbros WON'T be coming to Blackpool anytime soon as new UK locations confirmed
Founded by brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, who began by selling baked potatoes from an old tram in Preston’s Flag Market, the Spudbros are now followed by millions through social media, especially TikTok.
They specialise in loaded baked potatoes with tasty toppings, including their signature "tram sauce" and a popular combination of garlic butter, cheese, beans, and crispy onions.
The Spudbros now have plans to ‘go global’, with talks of new branches outside the UK in Amsterdam and Las Vegas. But first, they will open new eateries in Liverpool and Sheffield - they already have a branch in London’s swish West End - and other British cities are expected to follow.
But one town won’t be so lucky. Jacob and Harley have ruled out a Blackpool branch of Spudbros.
Why not Blackpool?
Rumours were rife that they would open a new ‘Spudbros Express’ takeaway/restaurant in the resort, but the Preston pair dismissed these reports on Facebook.
“Just to squash the rumours we’re not opening in Blackpool,” said Spudbros.
Why not? The Nelson brothers have not said at this stage why Blackpool won’t be getting to taste their spuds anytime soon.
However, the Spudbros recently signed a lucrative shirt sponsorship deal with hometown club - and Blackpool FC rivals - Preston North End. Is it all politics and potatoes?
“Never say never,” say Jacob and Harley, proudly wearing the PNE shirts bearing their name.
“We just didn’t want people to think we was opening because of all the rumours,” they added.
They also confirmed plans for a Manchester Spudbros has been shelved due to the cost of rent in the city.
“Unfortunately the rent was way too high, we would have to sell spuds at £15 a pop just to cover the rent!” they said.
