As the UK swelters under a fierce heatwave, workers face tough conditions on the job 🔥

UK temperatures could hit 34°C this weekend, with heat-health alerts in place nationwide

No legal maximum workplace temperature exists under current UK law

TUC is calling for a legal limit of 30°C for indoor work, 27°C for strenuous jobs

Employers must take “reasonable” steps to protect workers during extreme heat

Prolonged high temperatures pose serious health risks, especially for outdoor and vulnerable workers

With the UK on track to break its record for the warmest day of the year for the second day running, concerns about working conditions in the heat are once again making headlines.

On Thursday (June 19), temperatures soared to 32.2°C in Kew, west London — and could reach up to 33°C on Friday.

This blistering heat has triggered the UK’s first amber heat-health alert of the year, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The alert, which covers all of England and runs until 9am Monday, warns of “significant impacts” on health and social care services, with vulnerable groups — particularly the elderly and those with medical conditions — most at risk.

With much of the country sweltering under an intense hot spell, many workers are asking: when is it officially too hot to work?

When is it too hot to work in the UK?

Unlike some countries, the UK does not currently have a legal maximum temperature for workplaces.

While the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 require employers to ensure a “reasonable” temperature, there’s no clear upper limit in law.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has long campaigned for legislation that would make it illegal to work indoors in temperatures above 30°C (or 27°C for those doing strenuous work).

But as it stands, employers are expected to carry out risk assessments and take “reasonable steps” to reduce heat-related risks. This might include relaxing dress codes, adjusting working hours, improving ventilation, or allowing more frequent breaks.

The current heatwave — potentially peaking at 34°C on Saturday — meets the Met Office’s official criteria in many regions, meaning temperatures have hit or exceeded thresholds (ranging from 25°C to 28°C depending on location) for three consecutive days.

These sustained high temperatures can pose serious risks, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and sunstroke.

Outdoor workers — such as those in construction, agriculture, or delivery roles — are particularly exposed, while those working in poorly ventilated indoor environments may also be at risk.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recommends employers take action to manage these risks but stops short of enforcing a specific maximum working temperature.

Employees who feel unsafe or unwell due to heat can raise concerns with their manager or union representative.

In extreme cases, they may be protected under Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act 1996, which allows workers to remove themselves from dangerous work environments.

So while there’s no official line in the sand, common sense and compassion should dictate when enough is enough.

