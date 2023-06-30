Whatsup- The new Name for Chazbiz Instant Messanger

CEO with Co Founder at awards evening

A Preston based technology company has rebranded its Instant messaging service to ‘Whatsup by Chazbiz"

Currently known as Chazbiz, the company is an instant messaging service where people can register via an e-mail and not a mobile phone number keeping your private number away from unwanted messages. This means you sign up with a private username and you share with your contacts to whom you only wish to communicate making it near impossible to get unwanted messages without approving them as a contact.

CEO and founder Ishaq Vaez said: “Whatsup by Chazbiz has been used in over 45 countries since launch in September 2021 and proving hugely popular especially in Pakistan and USA region alongside UK/Europe.”

New branding logo

Ishaq who founded the company in August 2020 said: "This project has been a huge responsibility, working round the clock to bring the best of British communication platform.

“We made the decision to launch a full revamp of the UI/UX of the application as well as a new name and will now be called ‘Whatsup by Chazbiz’ following a successful partnership with Social Beginning who specialises in Digital marketing/consultancy and Web 3 technology. It was this successful partnership which led to full business overhaul including new management team and a full revamp of the UI/UX to increase better user experience.

“We will continue providing unique security and privacy such as no mobile number-based registration and retaining the existing model of secure email authentication.”

The App also allows users to do longer status updates as well as group privacy features for social and business use.

You can download our great app through your respective stores by searching "Chazbiz" and we have also integrated web 3 powered AI in our app which can help you save hours of work simply by using our "Ask me Anything Feature" and there is no cost at all and remains through for all users.

We will also be launching a business package over the next few months for greater and flexible features and we are now offering white label solutions for companies who wish to adopt their own IM for internal communication, which provides secure private comms for company staff use.”