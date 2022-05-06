The Ofsted-rated 'Outstanding’ nursery in School Lane was badly damaged by a fire which broke out in June last year.

The roof had to be replaced, and management seized the chance to overhaul the entire premises while work was carried out.

The centre now features fully refurbished rooms tailored for each age group, two revamped gardens, and a range of learning resources and equipment including a baby yoga room.

Marg Randles, the Co-Founder of Busy Bees and the Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor Jane Bell, officially re-opened the nursery with a ribbon cutting ceremony last Thursday 5 May.

>>>Click here to read how the community stepped in to help.

Vicky Jackson, Centre Director at Busy Bees Bamber Bridge, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have our founder, Marg, and the Mayor officially re-open our nursery. The team and all our families have been incredibly supportive over the last few months. The renovation now means we can provide even better facilities and learning opportunities to ensure our children receive the best start in life.”

Marg Randles, Co-Founder of Busy Bees, added: “It was an honour to re-open the Bamber Bridge nursery. The team is so passionate, and I am delighted that the children will benefit from the new opportunities and the outstanding care that the team are committed to delivering.

“The team has done an outstanding job to ensure the nursery provides the very best learning facilities for our children and a place where they can learn, grow and play. I wish them all the success for the future.”

Managed by a longstanding team with over 200 years of combined experience, Busy Bees Bamber Bridge is a Centre of Excellence nursery and has capacity to care for up to 136 babies and children aged five or under.

1. Playground fun Busy Bees at Bamber Bridge is officially open, the childcare facility has been refurbished after a fire last summer. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2. New playroom Ebony Gilmour, left, in one of the new play rooms. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3. All smiles after devestating fire Busy Bees at Bamber Bridge is officially open, the childcare facility has been refurbished after a fire last summer. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4. Outdoor play area Donna Chapman, left, in the outdoor play area. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales