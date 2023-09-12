News you can trust since 1886
Wetherspoons price slash: here's how much you can buy Stella, Carling, Strongbow, Fish & Chips and Margherita Pizzas for on Tax Equality Day UK

On Thursday 14 September, Wetherspoon’s pubs are to cut the price of all food and drinks by 7.5 per cent – to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST
All food and drinks in pubs are subject to 20 per cent VAT. By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to customers at a discounted price.

Blackpool customers will see:

Prices at the Wetherspoon’s pubs will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day.Prices at the Wetherspoon’s pubs will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day.
Prices at the Wetherspoon’s pubs will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day.
Guest Ale reducing from 2.72 to 2.52 (20p saving)

Bud Light reducing from 2.99 to 2.77 (22p saving)

Carling reducing from 4.07 to 3.76 (31p saving)

Stella reducing from 4.4 to 4.07 (33p saving)

Strongbow reducing from 3.19 to 2.95 (24p saving)

Bottle Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc reducing from 14.23 to 13.16 (107p saving)

Burger (+Soft Drink) reducing from 6.99 to 6.47 (52p saving)

Margherita Pizza (+Soft Drink) reducing from 10.03 to 9.28 (75p saving)

Traditional Breakfast reducing from 6.31 to 5.84 (47p saving)

Fish & Chips (+Soft Drink) reducing from 11.39 to 10.54 (85p saving)

While at Wetherspoon’s in Poulton-le-Fylde and Lytham St Annes, customers will see:

Guest Ale reducing from 2.66 to 2.46 (20p saving)

Bud Light reducing from 2.43 to 2.25 (18p saving)

Carling reducing from 3.54 to 3.27 (27p saving)

Stella reducing from 3.84 to 3.55 (29p saving)

Strongbow reducing from 2.69 to 2.49 (20p saving)

Bottle Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc reducing from 14.23 to 13.16 (107p saving)

Burger (+Soft Drink) reducing from 5.86 to 5.42 (44p saving)

Margherita Pizza (+Soft Drink) reducing from 8.90 to 8.23 (67p saving)

Traditional Breakfast reducing from 4.99 to 4.62 (37p saving)

Fish & Chips (+Soft Drink) reducing from 10.25 to 9.48 (77p saving)

