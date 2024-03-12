Weru UK launches latest innovation of Door Configurator with range of designs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Through a large screen displaying a life-size front door in Weru UK’s impressive showroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, the brand-new configurator enables customers to design their very own entrance door. Users can select from countless combinations, including colour and finish down to finer details such as style of hinges and decorative elements.

The configurator features pioneering technology and a highly user-friendly interface for an immersive experience, providing customers with the ability to finetune and visualise their new entrance door in full scale for the first time.

Ross Dickens, Operations Director of Weru UK, commented: “At Weru UK, we are proud to offer bespoke solutions for each and every customer using the highest quality materials to ensure longevity and style.”

Ross continued, “There are endless customisation options with a Weru entrance door, ranging from burglary-resistant security features to glazed panels and LEDs, and the configurator allows customers to pick and choose from these numerous possibilities to create a truly unique entrance door, whilst providing a life-like visual representation.”

Weru UK is based at Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate, Blackpool and was established more than 38 years ago. The business serves a UK-wide client base with its unrivalled approach to installation and customer service, from its national support centre and impressive 8000sq ft showroom.