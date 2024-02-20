Wellies the dress code for housebuilder event in Blackburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, that will take place at the housebuilder’s Homestead Collection, is ideal for anyone who may be thinking of moving home this year. It’s the chance to take a tour of the collection and look at some of the properties that are currently being built.

Lesley Myers, sales director at Kingswood Homes said: “We call events like this a ‘Wellies On’ event as we invite potential customers to come onto the site in their wellies (or shoes they don’t mind getting muddy) with the sales team to have an access all areas tour of what could be, their future home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Visitors can explore plot sizes, look at what their garden outlook could be and just generally get a feel for the development.”

House hunters can don their wellies at Kingswood’s 'Wellies On' event

The Homestead Collection is located off Broken Stone Road in Feniscowles. The homes have traditional exteriors with classical finishes and take inspiration from the Georgian period in which the area really boomed as a leading textile production hub.

Kingswood Homes is also offering to reduce customers mortgage interest rate by 2% for two years on selected plots, including six Homestead homes. A selection of these homes will be available to explore during the ‘wellies on’ event.

Anyone who would like to attend the ‘Wellies On’ event can book in a tour at the following times on Saturday 24th February; 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm. There will also be a light lunch provided in the sales centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a tour, please speak to our sales team on 01254 492179.