Website contract renewed after success

Pierce Chartered Accountants has renewed its contract with lead generation specialist Bespoke after experiencing a significant increase in annual sales leads since working with the Chorley-based agency.

Following the launch of a new website and digital marketing campaign with the Lancashire firm in 2020, Blackburn-based Pierce has experienced a 236% total increase in sales leads over the last three years.

An award-winning business advisory and accountancy group established 1929, Pierce employs 120 people in departments covering accounts, audit, payroll, tax, corporate finance, forensic services, business consultancy, admin, secretarial, IT and online services.

Bespoke Head of Digital Phil Turner said: “Pierce’s success online over the past three years comes from taking a highly strategic approach to its online presence.

“Before overhauling the then-ten-year-old website back in 2020, we were lucky enough to have Pierce director Lisa Kennery attend one of our digital strategy workshops. That really helped set the tone for a partnership approach to ensuring the website is designed as a lead generation tool, rather than the brochure model that the firm had been using before.

“With the new website geared up to guide visitors smoothly to the services they need, the digital campaign that we have been running ever since is aimed at pulling in the right kind of visitors in their time of need, and channelling them into the right place on the site, effectively maximising sales leads for the long-established firm.”

Pierce Director Lisa Kennery said: “We have been working with Bespoke for a number of years now. What sets them apart is the partnership approach they take, working together with us to develop digital solutions that provide tangible performance marketing results.

“Renewing our contract with them, we are looking to continue that working relationship to maintain and develop our online strategy ongoing.”

Employing 12 staff in both Chorley and London, Bespoke is a lead generation specialist agency. As well as designing and building websites, the agency also delivers online campaigns through retainers to help in-house marketing teams maximise their returns from their online spend.